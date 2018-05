White Rock Busker Festival in Canada

A street performer interacts with an audience during the White Rock Busker Festival in White Rock, Canada, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Performers perform in the street during the White Rock Busker Festival in White Rock, Canada, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A street performer interacts with the crowd during the White Rock Busker Festival in White Rock, Canada, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A performer performs in the street during the White Rock Busker Festival in White Rock, Canada, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A performer performs in the street during the White Rock Busker Festival in White Rock, Canada, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A street performer interacts with her audience during the White Rock Busker Festival in White Rock, Canada, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)