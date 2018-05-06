Books on trees draw citizens in Turkish city

Photo taken on May 4, 2018 shows books hung on trees at Kocaeli book fair in Kocaeli, northwestern Turkey. A total of 20,000 books appeared on trees across Kocaeli on Friday as part of a book fair there. (Xinhua/Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality)

A total of 20,000 books appeared on trees across Turkey's northwestern city of Kocaeli on Friday as part of a book fair there."Our trees blossomed into books this spring," Kocaeli Mayor Ibrahim Karaosmanoglu said at a ceremony. "The important thing here is to attract the attention of citizens and increase their interest in books."The books put on trees are mostly world classics and novels for children, and they were collected in a very short time period, the municipal government said in a press release.Some of the citizens climbed up the trees for books by ladders, while others by the back of their friends."This event is very much needed among young people, not only in Kocaeli but in the entire country," a female university student said in video clip released by the city. "I hope the authorities will distribute more books for free."A primary school student got up early in the morning for the books, but he is not tall enough to reach them, so he asked his father for help."I came here at 7 o'clock in the morning to be able to get the books that my son was looking for, before anyone else," the father said on top of a tree.The 10th Kocaeli book fair focuses on children literature and draws 470 publishers, the press release said, noting it lasts until May 13.