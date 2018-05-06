Staff members stage a tea art performance during an outdoor tea gathering marking "Lixia", the beginning of summer in the Chinese lunisolar calendar, in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)

Visitors enjoy tea during an outdoor tea gathering marking "Lixia", the beginning of summer in the Chinese lunisolar calendar, in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Xia Wenhui)

In this aerial photo taken on May 5, 2018, visitors enjoy tea during an outdoor tea gathering marking "Lixia", the beginning of summer in the Chinese lunisolar calendar, in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)

A young visitor looks on as a staff member makes tea during an outdoor tea gathering marking "Lixia", the beginning of summer in the Chinese lunisolar calendar, in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, May 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Luo Meng)