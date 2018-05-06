Number of US buyers at Canton Fair increases 7.85 percent year-on-year, despite trade tensions

The 123rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, widely known as the Canton Fair, has seen its number of buyers soar by 5.3 percent year-on-year, a five-year high.

The Canton Fair is the largest and most important trade fair in China and is held in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province.

As of Thursday, it had recorded a transaction volume of 189.2 billion yuan ($30.1 billion), up 3.1 percent year-on-year, according to a statement the fair sent to the Global Times on Sunday.

In spite of the escalating trade disputes between China and the US, the number of US buyers increased 7.85 percent year-on-year, to 11,929, the statement noted. Still, some of them held a reluctant attitude toward making deals. The transaction volume in some sectors, including home appliances, shoes and garments, also dropped.

Many US buyers hope that trade disputes will cause a "lose-lose" situation for both countries, which would also hurt the global supply chain and eventually damage the interests of US consumers.

Machinery equipment was ranked as the top traded product at the fair, according to the statement. The total transaction volume of the abovementioned products reached $15.89 billion, accounting for 52.8 percent of total transactions.

Meanwhile, buyers from countries and regions along the Belt and Road initiative routes showed much stronger intentions of making deals.