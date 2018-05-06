Indonesian traditional cow race held to celebrate end of harvest season

A jockey spurs cows during the traditional Pacu Jawi cow race in Tanah Datar of West Sumatera, Indonesia, on May 5, 2018. The Pacu Jawi (traditional cow race) is held annually in muddy rice fields to celebrate the end of the harvest season. (Xinhua/Ardhy Fernando)

