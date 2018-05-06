Cheongsam cultural festival held in E China's Anhui

Cheongsam lovers give a show on an ancient street in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, May 5, 2018. A cheongsam cultural festival opened here on Saturday, attracting more than 600 cheongsam lovers from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Yanlin)

Cheongsam lovers perform during the opening ceremony of a cheongsam cultural festival in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, May 5, 2018. A cheongsam cultural festival opened here on Saturday, attracting more than 600 cheongsam lovers from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Liu Qinli)

Cheongsam lovers walk in flower fields in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, May 5, 2018. A cheongsam cultural festival opened here on Saturday, attracting more than 600 cheongsam lovers from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Liu Qinli)

