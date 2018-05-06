Happy birthday:



The only limits that exist for you are those you set for yourself. Do not be afraid to think big or to take on ambitious projects. The higher you set the bar for yourself, the more successful you will be. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 8, 10, 16.







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Life is what you make of it. Get out there and change the way you think about things by exploring new perspectives. Changing old habits may not be easy, but you can succeed if you try. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



The stars will shine down on you when it comes to travel. The further you get away from home the more things will just seem to go your way. Taking someone else on this adventure is sure to add to your fun. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The best approach will be to take things one at a time today. This is not a good time to push your limits as your time and energy will both be limited. A personal matter will require your attention. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Although you may want to get back at someone who wronged you, this will only drag you down into a pit of negativity. Moving on with your life and being happy will be the best revenge. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You may have accidently upset someone near to you recently. Instead of making excuses your best bet will be to apologize and do what you can to earn their forgiveness. Money matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Family can take many shapes and forms. Your family has stood besides you all along, you just haven't realized that is who they are. This will be a good time to show your appreciation. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Although it may be tempting, you will only make things worse if you try to solve other people's problems. What they need is a good listener, not someone that will step in and take over for them. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to your finances. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although someone may tell you they won't make the same mistake again, you will be taking a big change by giving them one more break. It might be time to consider moving on from this relationship. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



If you have been feeling a bit lackluster lately that may be a sign that you've grown bored with the same old routine. Take some time out today to try something new. Something simple as trying a new type of cuisine can put some spice back into your life. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Like will call to like today. Fun and adventure can be yours today if you approach things with a positive attitude. A friend will confide in you. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



While others sit around watching TV tonight, you will be able to make yourself more competitive by furthering your education. Your hard work will pay off huge dividends. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Today is your time to shine at work. Your innate ability to stay calm under pressure will make you the envy of your coworkers. ✭✭✭