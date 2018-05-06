Learning Chinese

Chat attack

proactive good-for-nothing



积极废人



(jījí fèirén)

A: Starting from tomorrow I am going to wake up and go to bed early. I'm going to get up and start studying every day at six in the morning!



从明天开始我要早睡早起,每天早上6点起床学习看书！



(cónɡ mínɡtiān kāishǐ wǒ yào zǎoshuì zǎoqǐ, měitiān zǎoshànɡ liùdiǎn qǐchuánɡ xuéxí kànshū!)

B: Just give it up. From what I know about you, you won't be able to stick to it. You always set a goal, but then don't go after it. You're what we call a "proactive good-for-nothing."



算了吧,以我对你的了解,你根本坚持不下来的。你总是立目标,然后不去执行,就是所谓的"积极废人"。



(suàn le ba, yǐ wǒ duì nǐde liǎojiě, nǐ ɡēnběn jiānchí bú xiàlái de. nǐ zǒnɡshì lì mùbiāo, ránhòu búqù zhíxínɡ,jiùshì suǒwèi de "jījí fèirén")

A: Fine. You really understand me. Yes, I'm a "proactive good-for-nothing," but this time I'm really going to make a change. I can't keep living this lazy lifestyle.



好吧,你太了解我了。"积极废人"就是我本人,但这次我真要改,不再懒散生活了。



(hǎo ba, nǐ tài liǎojiě wǒ le. "jījí fèirén" jiùshì wǒ běnrén, dàn zhècì wǒ zhēn yào ɡǎi, bú zài lǎnsǎn shēnɡhuó le.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









