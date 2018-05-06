2018 China Fashion Gala held in New York

The China Institute and the Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund jointly presented the third annual China Fashion Gala at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday night.



This year's gala honored iconic designers Christian Louboutin; Alessandro Bastagli and Massimiliano Giornetti and Maggie Q, one of the first Asian actresses to lead a US television network series.



The highlight of the evening show was a full-length couture fashion show by designer Grace Chen. Chen graduated in 1996 from New York's Fashion Institute of Technology, where she was the first alumnus from the Chinese mainland.



Chen said she hopes her designs will help establish the iconic image of modern Chinese women worldwide.



"China's cultural power is on the rise. Everyone in the world is putting eyes on China and wants to learn from China, so for us it's good timing," said Chen.

