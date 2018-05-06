Two Tanzanian college students shine in Chinese language proficiency competition

Two Tanzanian university students on Saturday emerged as outstanding winners of the Chinese language proficiency competition held in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.



Mato Eglon, 22, a second year chemical engineering student with the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), was the overall winner in the 17th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students organized by the Confucius Institute at UDSM.



Speaking shortly after he was declared overall winner, Eglon said, "I am looking forward to studying my master's degree in chemical engineering in China."



The young student said it was high time Tanzanians learned Chinese because China has now become a global leader in business, economy and technology.



The 23-year-old Ayubu Tewele, a third year student pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Education also at the UDSM, came in second.



"My dream is to teach Chinese language to my fellow Tanzanians," he said.



Tewele said since Chinese investments were mushrooming in Tanzania, Tanzanians were better placed to get jobs in Chinese companies if they spoke Chinese.



The overall winner will represent Tanzania in the global Chinese Bridge finals in China in August. The second winner will also go to China to watch the competition.





