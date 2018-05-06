Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "Come" or "take" starter
5 Greek cheese
9 Berth type
14 Proof-reader's mark
15 Elevator VIP
16 Saw parts
17 "___ be a while"
18 Litter's littlest
19 Explorer Polo
20 Reason for a tall fence
23 Big palooka
24 Large flightless birds
25 Maximizing suffix
28 More glossy
32 Newspaper feature
34 Scam verb-ally?
35 Calf meat
37 Remorseful one
38 She motivated during WWII
43 Sciences go-with
44 Game rollers
45 Madonna role
46 Stocky burrowing rodents
50 Starting points
52 Moo ___ shrimp
53 Long Russian river
55 ___ generis (unique)
56 Romantic placement
62 Tub it up
64 Pennsylvania port
65 H or F attachment
66 Bubbling in a pot
67 Ceremony
68 Sicilian lava spewer
69 Pacific starch sources
70 Bagpipe player
71 Straggles
DOWN
1 Frigg's husband
2 Reject "power"
3 Sharp-angled letters
4 Put trust in
5 Quadruped's front two
6 Notions case
7 Slight shade
8 Breathing problem
9 Of the greatest extent
10 Bartlett fruit
11 Causes to suffer
12 List-completing abbr.
13 Greek consonant
21 Childlike
22 Prickly seed case (var.)
26 Record jacket
27 Latin lands
28 Gets outta there!
29 Generic cheer
30 Teacher
31 Another generic cheer
33 Fury
36 Outpaced the pack
39 Suffix with "real"
40 Fix, as a match
41 Arctic floater
42 Place of action
47 Some blackbirds
48 Put forth effort
49 Cavalry weapons
51 Famous tower
54 Thing to sing
57 Buckeye's locale
58 Jackson 5 guitarist
59 A wee bit
60 Ladder part
61 Historic times
62 Do this to get a hit
63 Old NBA rival
Solution