Puzzle

ACROSS1 "Come" or "take" starter5 Greek cheese9 Berth type14 Proof-reader's mark15 Elevator VIP16 Saw parts17 "___ be a while"18 Litter's littlest19 Explorer Polo20 Reason for a tall fence23 Big palooka24 Large flightless birds25 Maximizing suffix28 More glossy32 Newspaper feature34 Scam verb-ally?35 Calf meat37 Remorseful one38 She motivated during WWII43 Sciences go-with44 Game rollers45 Madonna role46 Stocky burrowing rodents50 Starting points52 Moo ___ shrimp53 Long Russian river55 ___ generis (unique)56 Romantic placement62 Tub it up64 Pennsylvania port65 H or F attachment66 Bubbling in a pot67 Ceremony68 Sicilian lava spewer69 Pacific starch sources70 Bagpipe player71 StragglesDOWN1 Frigg's husband2 Reject "power"3 Sharp-angled letters4 Put trust in5 Quadruped's front two6 Notions case7 Slight shade8 Breathing problem9 Of the greatest extent10 Bartlett fruit11 Causes to suffer12 List-completing abbr.13 Greek consonant21 Childlike22 Prickly seed case (var.)26 Record jacket27 Latin lands28 Gets outta there!29 Generic cheer30 Teacher31 Another generic cheer33 Fury36 Outpaced the pack39 Suffix with "real"40 Fix, as a match41 Arctic floater42 Place of action47 Some blackbirds48 Put forth effort49 Cavalry weapons51 Famous tower54 Thing to sing57 Buckeye's locale58 Jackson 5 guitarist59 A wee bit60 Ladder part61 Historic times62 Do this to get a hit63 Old NBA rival

Solution