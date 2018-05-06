Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/6 17:18:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 "Come" or "take" starter

  5 Greek cheese

  9 Berth type

 14 Proof-reader's mark

 15 Elevator VIP

 16 Saw parts

 17 "___ be a while"

 18 Litter's littlest

 19 Explorer Polo

 20 Reason for a tall fence

 23 Big palooka

 24 Large flightless birds

 25 Maximizing suffix

 28 More glossy

 32 Newspaper feature

 34 Scam verb-ally?

 35 Calf meat

 37 Remorseful one

 38 She motivated during WWII

 43 Sciences go-with

 44 Game rollers

 45 Madonna role

 46 Stocky burrowing rodents

 50 Starting points

 52 Moo ___ shrimp

 53 Long Russian river

 55 ___ generis (unique)

 56 Romantic placement

 62 Tub it up

 64 Pennsylvania port

 65 H or F attachment

 66 Bubbling in a pot

 67 Ceremony

 68 Sicilian lava spewer

 69 Pacific starch sources

 70 Bagpipe player

 71 Straggles

DOWN

  1 Frigg's husband

 2 Reject "power"

  3 Sharp-angled letters

  4 Put trust in

  5 Quadruped's front two

  6 Notions case

  7 Slight shade

  8 Breathing problem

  9 Of the greatest extent

 10 Bartlett fruit

 11 Causes to suffer

 12 List-completing abbr.

 13 Greek consonant

 21 Childlike

 22 Prickly seed case (var.)

 26 Record jacket

 27 Latin lands

 28 Gets outta there!

 29 Generic cheer

 30 Teacher

 31 Another generic cheer

 33 Fury

 36 Outpaced the pack

 39 Suffix with "real"

 40 Fix, as a match

 41 Arctic floater

 42 Place of action

 47 Some blackbirds

 48 Put forth effort

 49 Cavalry weapons

 51 Famous tower

 54 Thing to sing

 57 Buckeye's locale

 58 Jackson 5 guitarist

 59 A wee bit

 60 Ladder part

 61 Historic times

 62 Do this to get a hit

 63 Old NBA rival

Solution



 

