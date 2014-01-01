Sierra Leone holds first national cleanup day

Sierra Leone on Saturday held its first "national cleaning day" under new President Julius Maada Bio as part of a campaign to improve hygiene and the work rate of civil servants.



In the capital Freetown's largest slum Kroo Bay hundreds sifted through tons of household rubbish and plastic waste that had been clogging the drainage system.



Trader Adama Kamara who lives in the slum said he was pleased that Bio was trying to improve things "because our country is too dirty."



Michael Aboidu Frazer, a fisherman, said the area is "among the disaster prone communities in Freetown with (a) perennial flooding problem which often cause deaths and damage," he said.



The cleanup was announced by President Bio's office last month after a rally in which the new leader, a former general, said he would be a stickler for "discipline."



Cleaning days will be held on the first Saturday of each month, an official statement read.



