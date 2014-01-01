Canada firm aims to tap into pot beverage market with cannabis beer

An upstart cannabis company has partnered with a Canadian university to produce what it says will be the world's first beer made from the mind-altering drug.



Toronto-based Province Brands of Canada was awarded Can$300,000 ($233,000) from the Ontario government to create a "highly intoxicating" brew that is safer than alcohol.



Chief executive Dooma Wendschuh told AFP that the proportion of people who smoke cigarettes continues to decline, and smoking pot creates some of the same toxic chemicals.



This has led health-conscious consumers to seek out pot vaping and edibles. But these activities are not in line with existing social behavior.



"So we're trying to adapt to existing social behaviors, like sharing drinks over a conversation," said Wendschuh.



AFP



