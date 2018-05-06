Pumi ethnic folk songs shine at China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble gala

A Pumi musician plays the kouxian. Photo: Courtesy of Li Hongtao

A gala featuring music, songs and dances staged by performers from China's Zhuang, Kyrgyz, Mongolian, Dong and other ethnic minority groups were held at the Minzu Theater by the China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble on Thursday and Friday nights.According to director Dong Xuehai, the ensemble began preparing the gala, themed Build China's Dream Together in the New Era, at the beginning of this year. In March, the troupe even visited the provinces of Hunan and Yunnan in search of inspiration.The inclusion of Pumi ethnic folk songs was born from their visit to Yunnan, the region where most of this ethnic group resides. One of the oldest ethnic groups in China, the Pumi people have their own language, Prinmi. Since they lack a written language, songs have been passed down orally through the centuries during major events such as funerals, weddings and major traditional holidays, accompanied by the kouxian, the Pumi version of a harmonica.