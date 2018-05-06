Vigilante who ran down dog thief gets manslaughter

A dog owner has been convicted of manslaughter in a high-profile case in which he ran down a fleeing dog hunter with his vehicle and slammed him into a brick wall.



The man surnamed Fan was handed a three-year jail sentence with a three-year reprieve Friday for the shocking incident in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province.



On January 15, the victim surnamed Luo shot Fan's dog with a dart gun and rode off on a motorcycle, surveillance video shows.



Hearing his dog's cry, Fan looked to see it had been shot with a poison dart. The accused then quickly hopped in his van and gave chase for about 600 meters, the court heard.



Fan then crashed into Luo's motorcycle, pushing it for a distance before hitting a brick wall. Luo died at the scene, police reports said.



During the trial on Friday, Fan's wife testified that Luo had provoked him.



"(Luo) insulted and pointed his dog-killing poisonous darts at my husband," she told the Guangling District People's Court. "My husband then stepped on the accelerator in a panic."



The court found that Fan had been trying to brake but in the heat of the moment mistakenly stepped on the accelerator.



He was found guilty of reckless driving and convicted of manslaughter.



Dog hunting and theft is a pressing issue in China and is mostly connected with an illegal dog-meat market, media reported. Many hunters use crossbows and poison darts to kill dogs found on the streets to be butchered for their meat.



