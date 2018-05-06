Airline passenger finds metal ring in in-flight meal

An airline passenger is still seeking "reasonable" compensation after his tooth was damaged from biting down on a metal ring that had made its way inside his in-flight meal.



The man surnamed Wang said he was flying a Xi'an-bound Hainan Airlines (HA) flight from Nanchang on April 25 when his lunch unexpectedly contained more than noodles.



"At first I thought it was a small bone, but I then spat it out and realized it was a thumb-sized iron ring," Wang told Yangtze Evening Post.



A medical exam showed Wang had a loose tooth and required dental work.



"I don't need to have it pulled, but it causes me pain every day, " Wang said.



He filed a formal complaint with the airline, after which Wang said an HA manager surnamed Fang initially offered him 200 yuan ($31) - plus a model airplane.



"This must be a joke! Why would I ever want a model airplane?" Wang told reporters.



Wang said Fang then called on Thursday with an offer of 2,000 yuan, plus dental costs.



The company has acknowledged the incident and apologized on Sina Weibo Thursday.



However, Wang is holding out. He just hasn't decided how much money he wants.



"I'm not asking for much. One is an apology; the other is reasonable compensation - including medical, missed wages, travel expenses and mental anguish."



Yangtze Evening Post