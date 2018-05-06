Stocks cap listless week; investors weigh trade talks

Stocks on the Chinese mainland whipsawed on Friday, as a volatile week of trading continued.



Investors are awaiting the outcome of trade talks between China and the US, which concluded on Friday in Beijing.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.3 percent lower at 3,091.03 points on Friday, while the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent, ending at 3,774.60 points.



Financial shares, including securities and banks, led the losses on the day, with a sub-index tracking the sector edging down 0.81 percent. The consumer and real estate sectors also fell with sub-indexes, closing down 0.73 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively.



Bucking the trend, pharmaceuticals increased across the board, with the healthcare sub-index up 1.09 percent.



Analysts said healthcare shares could maintain their rally in the following weeks amid rising expectations that the sector will be boosted by recent reform measures and favorable policies.



Over the past week, the Shanghai index closed up 0.3 percent, while the CSI300 index ended 0.5 percent higher.



So far this year, the Shanghai stock index has fallen 6.5 percent, while CSI300 is down 6.4 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.29 percent so far this month.



The market will likely remain listless, as investors are cautious, worrying if the Chinese economy can maintain its momentum amid the central government's efforts in financial deleveraging and measures to restrain runaway property prices.



Sentiment was not greatly lifted on Friday, despite better-than-expected economic data.



A Caixin survey showed the same day that growth in China's service sector picked up in April, with indexes coming in at 52.9, after hitting a four-month low in March.



However, global index provider MSCI's inclusion of A-shares into its emerging index, starting this June, will be a long-term catalyst for the outperformance of the Chinese mainland stock market.



Analysts estimate that the inclusion would initially trigger $20 billion in foreign inflows.



