Beijing SWAT team online video aims to inspire younger generation

Beijing's SWAT team is attempting to raise security awareness among young Chinese net users by showcasing their daily training on a popular video platform.



The Beijing counter-terrorism and SWAT team uploaded its first video on Chinese video platform Douyin on Thursday, garnering nearly 6 million likes as of press time.



Qin An, head of the Beijing-based Institute of China Cyberspace Strategy, told the Global Times on Sunday that by targeting young people, the Beijing SWAT team will help to spread anti-terrorism knowledge.



Through active interaction, the team can close the gap with the younger generation and promote national security, Qin said.



The 40-second video, titled "Beijing SWAT team official in Douyin," showed police training sniper shooting and performing drills, with music in the background. The Beijing SWAT account on the platform is followed by nearly 2.5 million users.



"Nowadays, society is more open, and even SWAT has videos with strong rhymes," user "guizhouaixiaonanhai" commented.



"I feel a sense of security in Beijing," another user said.



The popular video sharing platform sees 60 million daily active users.



About 75 percent of users are under 24 years old, data released by SocialBeta shows.



Douyin has been tagged by Chinese users as "interesting," "in vogue," and "young."



Police in Shanghai and Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province are the most recent to have set up Douyin accounts, the Global Times found.



In recent years, many local police departments have been making efforts to promote themselves and raise security awareness online on popular social media platforms such as Sina Weibo.



Police in the new era are trying to better communicate with the public by detecting the habits of online users and new trends, news site cpd.com.cn, a website affiliated with Ministry of Public Security, commented in April.



They are not those accounts on Wechat or Weibo that only have a few followers, the report said.