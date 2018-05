Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Shanghai cabbies have become mini convenience stores."Some local taxi drivers have started selling snacks in their cars, which passengers can pay for simply by scanning a QR code with their mobile phone, Shanghai Morning Post reported Sunday. A passenger surnamed Zhao recently saw a dozen snacks for sale in the passenger seat of a cab. First-time buyers can purchase a snack at a discounted price of just 0.01 yuan (less than 5 cents) in order to try the new service.