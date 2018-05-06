As a former expat, I miss the safety and security of Shanghai

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

I returned to Paris six months ago after living in Shanghai for six years. There are numerous things I miss about China, many which I have only now come to realize.An overall feeling of safety is chief amongst them. In Shanghai, the highest level of danger you will ever reach is maybe getting run over by a taxi driver at an intersection. In Paris, taxi drivers are the least of your worries, as they all tend to obey traffic laws here.Instead, it's the multiple day-to-day dangers you may encounter on your way to work. Like many people, my day starts with public transportation for my commute, which is when many people get robbed on the subway; there are more pickpockets lurking in the Paris metro than I have ever seen in the whole of China.During my daily commutes back in Shanghai, I never once encountered a thief or a thug. In Paris, however, I have already witnessed such shameful scenes at least five times since returning. Most turn out to be teenagers who will not ever be prosecuted because they are minors; the Parisian legal system releases them back into the public after just a few hours at the police station.Another daily experience to which I have had to adapt my behavior here is the frequency of being solicited by beggars. Back in China, most beggars are docile and polite; some will even get on their knees to express their thanks. But in Paris, they can be quite demanding and aggressive; some will even curse at you in multiple languages if you don't give them a coin. I once offered a homeless person here some pocket change, and instead of saying thanks he audibly complained about the small amount.Paris has more hidden threats than I remember. Just when you think you have successfully dodged all the daily unwanted encounters on your way to work, the next thing you will witness is a massive union strike.If there was an award for that, I'm sure Paris would be crowned the city with the most strikes in the world. I have unfortunately seen several strikes degenerate into violent battles against the police. It can get pretty hectic, as the most radical elements in the crowds will throw rocks at the cops, who usually retaliate with tear gas. I, of course, have never seen anything like a union strike or even a protest in Shanghai.The ultimate threat you may face in Paris, sadly, is a terrorist. I trust French authorities to do everything they can to prevent another terrorist attack on my city, but we can never again expect a zero percent risk. In my case, I don't live in paranoia and I seldom think about it, but I am aware that it is a serious and constant danger.As a Parisian, I have quickly adapted back into French society upon my return, and I have blended easily into the population. It's sad to say, but you eventually get used to the day-to-day incivilities of your fellow countrymen and, eventually, numb to the dangerous threats. But I can't help envy how safe and secure Shanghai residents feel, which is something I took for granted.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.