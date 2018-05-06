Satisfaction level of Shanghai Metro rises

A recent passenger satisfaction survey of the Shanghai Metro covering 16 lines in Shanghai found that lines 12, 17 and the Maglev rate the highest, remaining in the top one, two and three spots respectively, Shanghai Morning Post reported Sunday.



In contrast, the satisfaction levels of seven other metro lines were far below average, with lines 16, 1 and 2 receiving the lowest satisfaction scores.



The survey focuses on five aspects of the city's subway system, including operational safety, vehicle condition, service quality, service convenience and complaints management.



According to the results, passenger satisfaction increased in the first quarter of 2018 (at 88.20 percent), up by 0.53 percent from 2017.



Satisfaction level for vehicle condition witnessed the biggest improvement, up by 1.02 percent from last quarter. Satisfaction levels for sanitation condition and order condition also rose.

