Men steal takeaway meals after quitting jobs

Police in Changning district recently caught two men stealing packages of takeout food from a food delivery motorbike at the gate of Longemont Shopping Mall, Knews reported Saturday.



One of the men later used the same method to steal three takeout meals from a food delivery motorbike at the gate of another shopping mall in Changning district.



Police later caught the criminal suspects, surnamed Wang and Chen. Ding Yi, a policeman in Changning district, said the duo usually stole takeaway food during peak dining hours at noon or in the evening.



Wang confessed to the police that he came to Shanghai in March to work, but he felt his job was too demanding and the payment too low, so he quit and came up with the idea of stealing food to survive.

