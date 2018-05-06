Shanghai Marriage Culture Museum opens to public

As China's first provincial level museum of its kind, the new Shanghai Marriage Culture Museum showcases the historical evolution of Shanghai's marriage culture from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) onward and focuses on the development of local marriage culture after the establishment of the People's Republic of China. The museum presents local marriage customs and wedding rituals and records the development of the city's marriage registration system in different eras through texts, graphs, photos, objects and multimedia presentations. Divided into three sections (Shanghai marriage registration management, marriage customs and family disciplines) the museum features 137 photographs and 236 dowries collected over the decades. A variety of daily objects that were once commonly used in almost every Shanghainese household are also on display, including enameled washbasins, a 555-brand mechanical alarm clock, glass plates and porcelain teapots and jars.



Date: Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4:30 pm, Saturday, 9 am to 3 pm



Venue: Putuo District Resident Service Center上海市普陀区市民服务中心



Address: 2F, 510 Caoyang Road



曹杨路510号2楼



Admission: Free



Call 6244-1118 for more details







Photo: Du Qiongfang/GT