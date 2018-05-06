Shanghai aims to promote city through new municipal brands

Shanghai recently rolled out detailed guidelines to advance four new municipal brands that will improve the city's attractiveness, creativity and competitive strength: Shanghai Service, Shanghai Manufacturing, Shanghai Shopping and Shanghai Culture.According to the new guidelines, Shanghai should advance its service sector within three years' time in 13 fields: finance, service innovation, design, exhibition, education, tourism, medicine, sports and senior care.By 2020, Shanghai aims to increase its ability to allocate global resources, realize a high-quality development for its service economy, provide better quality of life for residents and improve the recognition and popularity of the Shanghai Service brand.Over the past decade, Shanghai has had certain advantages that helped promote its service brands, but what need to be addressed at the current stage is not about quantity but quality, said Ma Chunlei, vice secretary-general of the Shanghai municipal government, at a recent press conference.In terms of medical services, Shanghai will build the city into a medical capital in Asia to cultivate a number of leading hospital departments, promote a family doctor system, inherit the legacy of Chinese Traditional Medicine with Shanghai characteristics and build an intelligent public health care service information platform.In terms of building Shanghai into a world-famous tourism destination, the city will carry out premium tourism projects with an emphasis on the new Huangpu River Cruise.With the newly renovated Huangpu River Cruise project launched on May 1, Shanghai aims to build the cruise into a leading tourism project in three years' time as a "calling card" of the city, said Zhang Lin, deputy director of Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission."By 2020 we hope to see over 6 million visits [on the Huangpu River Cruise] and by 2025 10 million visits," said Zhang at the press conference."We hope to make the Huangpu River Cruise brand the first choice for visitors from foreign countries and from other Chinese provinces, the first choice for local residents to take a nostalgic ride and the first choice of venues for grand events to be held in the city," Zhang said.Some highlights include the upgrading of the scenery lightening along both banks of the Huangpu river, a wider choice of cruise routes as well as a more distinguished indoor decorations of the boats which highlight Shanghai culture.In terms of volunteers, Shanghai currently boasts 2.2 million registered volunteers and aims to recruit 1 million more young volunteers by 2020, said Ding Bo, deputy director of Shanghai Committee of Chinese Communist Youth League.Since 1993, over 5 million youth volunteers have served at a wide variety of local events and activities, such as the 2010 Shanghai Expo. As a key target of Shanghai's volunteer sector, the forthcoming China International Import Expo, which will be held in Shanghai this November, will see 2,500 volunteers, said Ding.

People walking along Nanjing Road East

Shoppers browsing at a bookstore

Night view of Huangpu River Photos: VCG