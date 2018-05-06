US teen looks pretty in Chinese prom dress

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT





The onslaught against an 18-year-old from Utah, a high school senior who wore a traditional Chinese dress to her prom is strange and outrageous. "My culture is not your goddam prom dress," tweeted an adult male who felt the need to educate her. He then threw about some very fancy academic terms to argue that any non-Chinese wearing a cheongsam, or qipao, was subjugating it to American consumerism, or something. He drew parallels to colonial ideology, which, as intellectual as it may have sounded, was far-stretched and forced.



Sorry buddy. I can understand your yearning for political correctness, but in what way was she not being respectful toward Chinese culture? It's not as if she wore it at Halloween, painted her face yellow or made slanty eye gestures. Quite the reverse: She wore it to an important event in her life: her prom, and did so with confidence, pride and grace. How is that in any way offensive? It is the biggest compliment when an aspect of your culture attracts the attention of another. I can't think of a better cultural exchange than this.



If worn incorrectly, yes, traditional clothing can be offensive due to its inherent cultural and religious significance along with its history and symbolic value. The showcasing of traditional attire can reveal a shameful lack of understanding or knowledge of another culture. An easy example was when a model dressed up in bikini, jewelry and a feathered American Indian head dress. I can understand how that can be offensive: A war bonnet is not just a fashion accessory, but also holds ceremonial and spiritual significance. Such a head dress is supposed to be worn only by those of tribal renown or for those who have demonstrated extreme bravery. Ignoring this legacy, tossing in some lingerie and a sexy look was ignorant, clumsy and upsetting for the indigenous Native American community.



I fail to see how the same level of offense applies to the senior in her red and gold prom dress, bought at a vintage shop in Salt Lake City. For her to choose this dress is a compliment, a sign of appreciation for Chinese culture. Flash back to my Year 12 Prom - I skipped this and was traveling instead - I did not see any of my Asian friends back in Australia wearing a traditional qipao to the big event. Were they ashamed of their culture? Were they purposely trying to be white through their dress choice? Were they whitewashing themselves and allowing their old culture to be colonized? NO. It was a personal choice that needs no forced and added criticism and/or someone else lecturing them about how and what they should do.



Wearing the attire of another culture often stems from a curiosity, admiration and fascination. I own and have worn many traditional clothes from countries that I've visited. I make a conscious decision to buy, wear and learn about the clothing as I feel it offers me a chance to blend in and truly be local in the respective host country. I have in my past adventures received nothing but praise and affirmation for my respect for that culture.



This teen deserves our praise: She rocked the qipao! She was lucky to have found it. And we are all lucky to have seen her in it, carrying it off with such happiness and confidence. If you open your mind, there is nothing but great beauty in her choice of a qipao.



Alas, in the internet age, anyone can feel like an expert and anything that touches on race, culture and appropriateness is ready for troublemaking. In this case, one misguided individual has lashed out about "my culture" and argued she was playing "dress up." I find this argument weak. His accusations were troubling and childish. For a girl those parents consciously gave her a more diverse and multicultural upbringing, I don't see why she needs anyone out there to lecture her about what she should wear or whether it is appropriate. No, she was not in costume. She was simply wearing a stunning dress.



Cultures evolve, and interact. We should all endeavor to understand a different culture.



You shouldn't freeze a culture in stone and scream "cultural appropriation" at every use that you personally deem offensive on behalf of your peers or your race. Attire can inspire cultural exchange. Learning the stories and traditions of a new style of clothing can be a warm and joyful process. Wearing clothing about which we have little idea, inhabiting and learning can be, dare I say it, fun. Everyone of us can be a diplomat for a day, making connections and bringing out the beauty of cross-cultural expression.



My culture - like your culture - is for all to wear, love, indulge and learn from.



The author is a freelance writer. She was born in China, raised in Australia, educated in China, Australia and France. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn