Benefits of China's securities opening-up outweigh risks

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT







On April 28, in order to further expand the opening-up of the securities industry and promote the construction of a high-quality capital market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) formally issued new regulations. Overseas firms will be able to take a controlling stake in joint venture securities companies and the business scope of joint venture brokers will be expanded.



The first application for change of control under the new regulations has already been accepted by the CSRC. Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS Group AG) has officially become the first foreign-funded institution to apply for a controlling stake in its securities venture in China.



The new regulations will undoubtedly help to strengthen competition in the financial industry and improve the internationalization capabilities of domestic financial institutions. At the same time, we need to have sufficient awareness and precautions for the risks involved in the opening-up of the financial industry.



The challenge in terms of supervision will be even greater. Securities companies tend to offer higher salaries than the regulatory watchdogs so there is a flow of the highest level of talent toward these companies rather than to the offices of the regulatory authorities. And with foreign firms being allowed to control the companies, there will be new concepts in product design and management, and the scope of business will also be broadened. This means the management challenge for regulators will increase.



Domestic securities companies must be prepared for the impact on the industry. Allowing foreign-controlled companies may cause both Chinese and foreign shareholders in joint venture securities firms to be reluctant to give up their stakes, which could encourage foreign financial institutions to establish new non-banking financial corporations, and competition in domestic brokerage markets may then intensify. At the equity level, foreign investors are more interested in cooperating with large and medium-sized domestic brokers, so the impact on small and medium-sized brokers will be heavier.



There has been a certain amount of homogeneity among domestic brokerage businesses thus far, and their business innovation capabilities are insufficient. In the future, the emergence of foreign-controlled securities brokerages will, to a certain extent, facilitate the transformation of the domestic brokerage industry and bring new opportunities for the entire sector. However, foreign-controlled brokerages will inevitably intensify competition, and this will lead to some of the smaller brokers being eliminated.



Most of the existing joint venture securities firms can only conduct investment banking business as few of them own full licenses. Following the new regulations, joint venture brokers will have a broader business scope. Domestic brokers should also pay attention to keeping up with the trend and expand their business.



However, the nature of investment banks is that they are still an intermediary business, and the adaptability of foreign capital is not necessarily stronger than that of large domestic institutions. Business always depends on the speed of license issuance, and it may take foreign companies some time to complete this stage. As to the research ability of foreign firms, we will have to wait and see whether it is greatly superior to that of domestic companies. But there can be no doubt that there will be an impact. Small brokers may be affected in the short term, but larger financial institutions with higher levels of risk will also feel the effects in the long run.



Of course, because the securities industry is small compared to the scope of banks and insurance, and its credit creation ability is still not as strong, it is less of a potential trigger for systemic financial risks. At the same time, the development of the securities industry is more mature and internationalized than for banks and insurance. On the whole, it is proper to open up the securities industry now. The advantages of this for China's overall financial development outweigh the disadvantages.



The author is a senior research fellow with the Pangoal Institution, a Beijing-based think tank. bizopnion@globaltimes.com.cn



