Buffett bullish on China-US trade

Famous US investor Warren Buffett said on Saturday that the world's economy depends on free trade for its progress, and he expressed hopes that China and the US would avoid doing "something extremely foolish."



The remarks were made during the annual shareholders meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, the investment firm where Buffett is chairman and CEO. The meeting was held on Saturday in Buffett's hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.



Buffett answered a question about the recent talk of a trade war between China and the US, arguing for the benefits of continuing free trade policies.



"It's just too big and too obvious that the benefits are huge," said the investor from Omaha.



The meeting was held shortly after a high-level delegation headed by US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin visited Beijing to discuss trade issues with the Chinese government on Thursday.



The Chinese and US delegations reached agreements on some issues but considerable differences remain, according to a report by the Xinhua News Agency.



Speaking live to shareholders, Buffet emphasized the importance of the China-US relationship.



"The United States and China are going to be the two superpowers in the world for a long, long, long time. We have a lot of common interests," he said.



"We, China and the countries of the world have done remarkably well with trade. It is a win-win situation," said the veteran investor, famous for his long-term investment policy.



"We will not sacrifice world prosperity based on differences that arise in trade," he asserted.



Buffett's main partner at Berkshire, Charlie Munger, also shared his view that good relations will prevail between China and the US. "Both countries have been advancing. China is advancing faster economically, because they started from a lower base and they've had a little more virtue than anybody else having a higher savings rate."



"I think we're getting along fine and I'm very optimistic that both nations will be smart enough to realize that the last thing they should do is have any ill will toward the other," he said.



Munger is said to be the man behind Berkshire's investment in Chinese electric vehicle producer BYD, the largest investment of Buffett's firm in China.



Buffett also shared bullish remarks on China during an interview with Yahoo Finance, released one day before the shareholders meeting during the US-China Investor Forum, also held in Omaha. Asked about the future of the Chinese economy, Buffet said: "China has found the secret sauce for themselves, just as the US did. They have unleashed the potential for their citizenry. What has happened during the last 60 years is a total economic miracle, I would never have thought it would happen. They're destined for a fine economic future."



Buffett mentioned that a firm of his size, with more than $100 billion in cash, is looking to invest in big markets such as China's, and that "he would love to find big things to do" in the Chinese market.



"We want to invest money intelligently, and big, growing economies have potential," he said.