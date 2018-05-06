Chinese companies seek customers at exhibition in Ethiopia; large population provides attractive prospects

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/6 21:08:39





The first edition of the China Trade Week in Ethiopia was held in Addis Ababa from July 4-6, 2017.



The event is supported by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.



This year's event attracted Chinese companies engaged in construction materials and machinery, electronics, food and beverages, furniture, packaging and plastics, printing, daily necessities and animal health.



One Chinese company that attended was Divine New Energy, which supplies solar products and solar system solutions for households and commercial customers around the world.



Zhong Ta, deputy general manager of Divine New Energy, told the Xinhua News Agency that the company's solar products are suitable for the estimated 80 percent of Ethiopians living in rural areas with little access to conventional electricity sources.



"We focus on providing solar light systems, solar home systems and solar pumping systems ranging from $3 to about $8,000," he said.



Zhong, a first-time visitor to Ethiopia, said while he hadn't sealed a deal with an Ethiopian agent yet, he found several potential agents who have good sales and distribution channels in the country.



Zhong said that Ethiopia's large population of about 100 million could even prompt his company to open a solar plant there to reach a wider customer base with greater efficiency.



Another Chinese company was Henan Tense Bio Tech Co (HTBT), which makes food and medicine for farm animals.



Zhao Ying, overseas business unit head, HTBT, said she saw that Ethiopia is at a moment where China was 30 years ago, ready for an economic takeoff, and her company wants to be a participant in the development of Africa's fastest-growing economy.



"Ethiopia is at a stage China was 30 years ago, where small family businesses grew to be later integrated into a wider agricultural system, HTBT with its two decades of company experience would like to work with the Ethiopian government to share knowledge," she said.



Zhao recalled a meeting by her firm's top officials with former Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn, in May 2017, during the



It's easy to find Chinese products in the Ethiopian market, said Abiy Getachew, a marketing employee at Zerihun Worku General Electrical and Building Co. But more trade shows should be organized to promote Ethiopia-China trade ties.



Getachew told Xinhua he appreciated the increase in Chinese companies showcasing their products in this year's China trade show, but said given the size of the Ethiopian market more needs to be done.





