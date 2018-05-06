ZTE asks US to reconsider export ban

Smartphone and telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp said on Sunday that it filed a request to the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) seeking an end to the export ban imposed on April 16.



In a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, ZTE also said that it had delivered additional evidence for the BIS investigation.



ZTE was issued a seven-year export ban for its alleged violation of US regulations that outlaw the export of US goods to Iran. The controversial ban prohibits all US companies from selling goods or services to ZTE, which relies heavily on supplies of semiconductors from US companies.



The US agency granted on April 21 ZTE's request to present additional evidence for its case.



The ban has triggered widespread protests in China and caused concern over its impact on the global semiconductor supply chain.



In a separate filing on Wednesday, ZTE said that it would follow procedures and submit materials but also would not rule out taking legal actions.



Trading of ZTE's shares on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange remain suspended.





