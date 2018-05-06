Making headlines

Foreign exchange reserves



The People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, will issue the latest data on China's foreign exchange reserves for April on Monday.



The reserves increased $9 billion to $3.14 trillion in March, following a drop of $27 billion in February, according to data from the PBC on April 8.



The rise in March came as the yuan strengthened against the US dollar.

Import, export data for April



The General Administration of Customs (GAC) is scheduled to release China's trade data for April on Tuesday.



In March, exports declined 2.7 percent year-on-year, while imports grew 14.4 percent, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.98 billion, according to data from the GAC on April 13.



During the first quarter of 2018, exports rose 14.1 percent year-on-year and imports increased 18.9 percent.

PBC to report money supply



The People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, will release data on China's total social financing, money supply and new bank loans on Thursday.



In March, Chinese banks extended 1.12 trillion yuan ($178.23 billion) in net new yuan loans, the PBC said on April 13.



Total social financing, a broad measure of credit and liquidity, increased to 1.33 trillion yuan in March from 1.17 trillion yuan in February. Broad M2 money supply rose 8.2 percent year-on-year in the month.



