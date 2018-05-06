BOC launches yuan-clearing services in Pakistan

The Bank of China officially launched services in Pakistan for clearing and settlement of the yuan in bilateral trade, investment and financing transactions, a statement said on Saturday.
The Bank of China (BOC) commenced operations at its first branch in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi in November last year.
In January, the central bank of Pakistan declared the yuan as an approved foreign currency for foreign-currency transactions in Pakistan, declaring that the yuan would be on par with other international currencies such as the US dollar, euro and yen.
The launch ceremony, held in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Friday, was attended by officials, several chiefs and executives from the banking industry and the corporate sector.
Li Tao, CEO of BOC's Pakistan operations, highlighted the global recognition, importance and increasing utilization of the yuan and said that yuan settlements of China's cross-border trade exceeded 4.36 trillion yuan (685.65 billion) last year.
According to the statement, the BOC serves as a yuan-clearing bank in France, Australia, Malaysia, Hungary, South Africa, Zambia, the US and several other places. The bank has 11 seats in 24 clearing banks designated by the People's Bank of China.
Wang Yu, consul general of the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, said the BOC's operations for the yuan will build another financial artery in the Belt and Road
initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
At the occasion, BOC staff introduced yuan products and solutions and vowed to provide prime services to governments, financial institutions, companies and individuals in Pakistan, China and around the world.
Pakistani bankers hoped that yuan clearing and settlement would boost transactions, including trade settlement and direct investment, as a result of increasing demand for the yuan from enterprises and financial institutions in the two countries.
Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Jamil Ahmad hoped that the BOC could provide liquidity in the interbank market and offer different yuan-denominated financial products to meet the needs of the financial industry and business community in Pakistan.
Hussain Lawai, head of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan, believed that the launching of yuan clearing and settlement could definitely enhance cross-border trade between the two countries and consequently benefit companies and banks on either side.
Yuan clearing and settlement in Pakistan will effectively reduce the exchange rate risk, which will help further reduce transaction costs, enrich investment and financing options, and better meet the needs of enterprises, individuals and financial institutions, the statement said.
Muneer Kamal, chairman of the board of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, called on Pakistani financial institutions and firms to utilize the yuan and further improve the development of the two countries.