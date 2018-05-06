CEFC’s Russian deal terminated

Chinese energy company CEFC China Energy Co's agreement to buy a 14.16 percent stake in Russia's Rosneft has been terminated, according to media reports.



Glencore Plc, the company that currently holds the stake in Rosneft, said it has sent a notice to CEFC that the proposed sale will no longer proceed, Reuters reported on Friday.



CEFC and Glencore had agreed on the stake transfer last year for a reported 10.2 billion euros ($12.2 billion). But the deal stalled for unknown reasons.





