Hurdle for Taihai acquisition

Taihai Manoir Nuclear Equipment Co said on Sunday that its proposed deal to buy French nuclear parts supplier Manoir Industries SAS could not be sealed on time.



In a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Taihai Manoir said that while work on the deal would continue, it might be changed or even terminated.

Under the proposed deal, Taihai Manoir was to take over Manoir Industries for an undisclosed cash payment.