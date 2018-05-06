James sinks Raptors with buzzer-beater

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James dunks against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: IC

LeBron James banked in an off-balance floater at the buzzer, lifting Cleveland to a 105-103 win over the Toronto Raptors and giving the Cavaliers a stranglehold 3-0 playoff ­series lead on Saturday.James took an inbound pass and drove the length of the court, cut to the left and sank the running one-handed dagger off the backboard to stun the Raptors' bench. The 10-footer (3.1 meters) came just seconds after Toronto had tied it 103-103 on O.G. Anunoby's three-pointer with eight seconds on the clock."I live for those moments, to be able to go out and come through for my team," James said. "I had to get open. There were no more timeouts. I was able to hit a ­floater off the glass."In the other second-round NBA playoff game on Saturday, the Boston Celtics also took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 101-98 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers.Both Game 4s are on Monday night, and the odds are stacked against Toronto and Philadelphia. Of the 129 teams in NBA history to fall behind 3-0, none have come back to win the series.James finished with 38 points, Kevin Love added 21 points and 16 rebounds while Kyle Korver scored 18 for Cleveland, who can sweep the Raptors for the second consecutive year.Kyle Lowry scored 27 for Toronto, who played most of the fourth quarter with ­DeMar DeRozan on the bench.After winning two games in Toronto, Cleveland returned home and did the same. James has ­Toronto's number as he is 11-2 against Toronto in the past three playoffs.In Philadelphia, Jayson Tatum scored 24 points and Terry Rozier added 18 as the Celtics beat Philadelphia 101-98, reaching the brink of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.Jaylen Brown came off the bench to add 16 points for the Celtics, while Al Horford contributed 13 points andAustralian Aron Baynes grabbed 10 rebounds.Joel Embiid had 22 points and 19 rebounds to lead the 76ers, while J.J. Redick added 18 points and Aussie playmaker Ben Simmons contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.