China reiterates foreign enterprises' respect for its sovereignty, territorial integrity

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday reiterated that foreign-funded enterprises should respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. This came after a US statement released on Saturday, which objected to China's requirement that foreign companies should stop listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as "countries" on their websites and promotional materials. Spokesperson Geng Shuang noted that no matter what the US side says, it will not change the fact that there is only one China and that Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan are inalienable parts of China. China will stick to the One-China principle when dealing its external relations, Geng said, urging foreign enterprises operating business in China to respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, abide by Chinese law, and respect the Chinese people's feelings.

