Rescuers search for three Polish coal miners after deadly collapse

Rescuers were struggling to locate three missing miners on Sunday after finding one crushed to death and locating another trapped after an earthquake hit a coal mine in the country's south, a mining official said.



Some 200 miners involved in the rescue were working in sweltering heat around a kilometer beneath the surface to find the three missing miners after one was found dead.



"A physician has pronounced him dead," Daniel Ozon, the CEO of the Jastrzebie Coal Company (JSW) managing the mine, told reporters on Sunday.



Ozon said the company believed the miner was 38 and had been working at JSW for 10 years, but was waiting for the man's family to confirm his identity.



Ozon said that rescuers had "established visual contact" with another missing miner trapped between pipes, but it was unclear whether he was alive.



Rescuers have not been able to establish communication with any of three other missing men, Ozon said, adding that rescuers were building ventilation shafts to dispel high levels of methane hindering their efforts.



JSW is the largest company producing coking coal in the European Union.



Ozon said that family members of the missing miners were being offered psychological counselling at the mine site.



Two of the seven miners originally trapped after the quake, which struck Zofiowka in the Silesian coal basin on Saturday morning, managed to escape within hours with only minor injuries, officials said.



The earthquake hit the mine at 11:00 am on Saturday about 900 meters below ground level, according to Anna Swiniarska-Tadla, a spokeswoman for the WUG mining office, who told PAP news agency.



Around 250 miners had been working underground when the quake struck, according to JWS.





