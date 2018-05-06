Over 260 militants killed in Afghan operations in 6 weeks

As many as 268 militants loyal to the Taliban group have been killed and 71 others wounded following series of operations launched by Afghan forces in the county's two restive provinces of Uruzgan and Ghazni over the past six weeks, officials said Sunday.



"Around 18 insurgents affiliated with the Taliban were killed and 13 others wounded over the past 24 hours of the Afghan forces in the Andar district of eastern Ghazni province," Aref Noori, the provincial governor spokesman told Xinhua, adding that no Afghan troops suffered casualty in the incident.



Elsewhere in Trinkot district of southern Uruzgan province, around 250 militants were killed and 50 others wounded during the past 45-day operations by the government forces, according to Col. Rahmatullah Qimati, the brigade commander based in the area.



He also confirmed the death of 10 security forces and injury of 10 others during the ongoing operations.



The Taliban fighters have not commented on the report.

