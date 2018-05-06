China gets 5G boost

China is making fresh progress in the commercial deployment of fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology, with a China Mobile branch set to finish construction of 20 5G base stations in Wuhan's Optics Valley, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



These base stations will be ready by the end of June and the city, capital of Central China's Hubei Province and a listed pilot city for 5G, will complete 100 such base stations by the end of 2018.



Optics Valley is a high-tech industrial zone that will be home to most of the base stations.



The city plans to build 3,000 base stations and complete whole-city 5G coverage by 2020.



5G communication technology is expected to be at least 10 times faster than 4G networks.

