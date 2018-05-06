Train upgrade coming

China will implement the second-stage train operation diagram from July 1, according to a statement China Railway Corporation sent to the Global Times over the weekend.



After the adjustment, daily plans, weekend maps and peak charts will be arranged based on market demand, in a bid to meet the needs in various time periods and deal with unexpected passenger transportation demand.



Also, the ticket prices for some high-speed trains will be cut, with a maximum discount of 35 percent, and the price will not be adjusted in the rest of the year, the statement noted.





