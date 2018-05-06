US buyers at Canton Fair up 7.85%, despite trade tension

The Canton Fair, the largest and most important trade fair in China, is held in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province. As of Thursday, it recorded a transaction volume of 189.2 billion yuan ($30.1 billion), up 3.1 percent year-on-year, according to a statement the fair sent to the Global Times on Sunday.



In spite of the escalation of trade disputes between China and the US, the number of US buyers increased 7.85 percent year-on-year to 11,929, the statement noted. The US contingent was the third-largest group of buyers, following those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and India.



But some US buyers held a reluctant attitude toward making deals, and the transactions in some sectors including home appliances, shoes and garments also dropped.



Many US buyers are concerned that trade disputes could cause a "lose-lose" situation for both countries, which would hurt the global supply chain and eventually damage the interests of US consumers.



Machinery equipment was ranked top among products traded at the fair, according to the statement. The total transaction volume for machinery equipment reached $15.89 billion, accounting for 52.8 percent of the total transactions.



Buyers from India were eager participants at this year's fair. About 50 firms reached agreements for cooperation.





