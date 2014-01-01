Asia offers opportunities, says AIIB president

The president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB
) said at a conference in San Francisco on Saturday that Asia's economic development will offer enormous market opportunities for developed countries, including the US.
In his keynote speech at the 2018 annual conference of the Committee of 100, AIIB President Jin Liqun told an audience of 500 people that the bank had been created to facilitate the growth of developing countries, largely based on China's experience in the past few decades.
Jin said the AIIB is in its third year now and that in the first two years, the bank had implemented a lending program worth $4.2 billion.
"The bank has been helping the developing Asian countries, particularly India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Indonesia," he said.
"If Asia develops, and if the rest of Asia develops as [well as] China, it will offer a huge export market for the US and for European countries, and direct and indirect benefits will accrue for all the countries in the world," Jin said.