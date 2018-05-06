Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/6 22:58:39

5.06t yuan

Total amount of money in third-party wealth management products offered by China's insurance companies as of the end of 2017, according to media reports.

10 million

Maximum subsidies to be enjoyed by qualified companies that design integrated circuits, said an industry guideline released by Kunshan, a city in Jiangsu Province.

300 yuan

The highest rise in the price of paper products in the first four days of May, according to media reports.

12%

The estimated drop in shipments of panel computers in the first quarter, according to consultancy International Data Corp. 



