Pakistan's interior minister injured in assassination attempt

Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was shot and injured in an apparent assassination attempt during a rally in the eastern province of Punjab on Sunday evening, police said.



A police officer said the minister was shot in his right arm and was taken to a hospital in the city where he is undergoing surgery.



His condition is out of danger, the officer said.



The incident took place when someone opened fire after Iqbal had finished a speech and was returning to his vehicle in Kanjrur town, Narowal district.



Police have reportedly arrested the alleged attacker who was taken to an unknown location for questioning.





