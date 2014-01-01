Iran warns US that it would regret quitting nuclear deal

Source:AFP Published: 2018/5/6 23:58:39

President Rouhani backs non-nuclear missiles





US President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from the agreement when it comes up for renewal on Saturday, demanding his country's European allies "fix the terrible flaws" or he will reimpose sanctions.



"If the US leaves the nuclear agreement, you will soon see that they will regret it like never before in history," reformist Rouhani said in a televised speech in northwestern Iran.



"Trump must know that our people are united, the Zionist regime (Israel) must know that our people are united," Rouhani said.



"Today all political factions, whether they be from the right, the left, the conservatives, reformers and moderates are united," he added.



The nuclear deal was struck in 2015 between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, then led by Barack Obama.



Under the pact, sanctions were eased in return for a commitment not to pursue any nuclear bomb, but Iran asserts that it is not reaping the rewards despite complying with the deal.



Trump has consistently complained about the agreement, citing perceived flaws including "sunset" provisions lifting some nuclear restrictions from 2025.



In an attempt to salvage the deal, French President



Iran's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, via the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in Syria's civil war, and its backing for Shiite Huthi rebels in Yemen have added to frictions between Tehran and Western powers.



Rouhani vehemently reiterated his country's opposition to curtailing its non-nuclear missile capabilities, in his speech on Sunday.



Tehran "will build as many missiles and weapons as needed" for its defence, he said.



Iran's president also said that while he is open to discussing the country's regional role, he would not abandon what he described as its fight "against terrorism."





Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that if the US quits the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers then Washington would regret it "like never before".US President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from the agreement when it comes up for renewal on Saturday, demanding his country's European allies "fix the terrible flaws" or he will reimpose sanctions."If the US leaves the nuclear agreement, you will soon see that they will regret it like never before in history," reformist Rouhani said in a televised speech in northwestern Iran."Trump must know that our people are united, the Zionist regime (Israel) must know that our people are united," Rouhani said."Today all political factions, whether they be from the right, the left, the conservatives, reformers and moderates are united," he added.The nuclear deal was struck in 2015 between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, then led by Barack Obama.Under the pact, sanctions were eased in return for a commitment not to pursue any nuclear bomb, but Iran asserts that it is not reaping the rewards despite complying with the deal.Trump has consistently complained about the agreement, citing perceived flaws including "sunset" provisions lifting some nuclear restrictions from 2025.In an attempt to salvage the deal, French President Emmanuel Macron has recently pushed to extend its scope to address this issue, as well as the absence of any limits on Iran's conventional missile capabilities and Tehran's role in the region.Iran's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, via the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in Syria's civil war, and its backing for Shiite Huthi rebels in Yemen have added to frictions between Tehran and Western powers.Rouhani vehemently reiterated his country's opposition to curtailing its non-nuclear missile capabilities, in his speech on Sunday.Tehran "will build as many missiles and weapons as needed" for its defence, he said.Iran's president also said that while he is open to discussing the country's regional role, he would not abandon what he described as its fight "against terrorism."