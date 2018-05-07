NK accuses US of misleading world opinion on its commitment to denuclearization

North Korea on Sunday accused the United States of misleading world opinion by saying that Pyongyang's commitment to denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula was the outcome of international sanctions and pressure.



The Korean Central News Agency quoted "a spokesperson for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ministry of Foreign Affairs" as saying that Washington was deliberately provoking the North despite the improving situation on the peninsula. "Recently the US is misleading public opinion, arguing as if the DPRK's clarification of its intention for denuclearization of the peninsula made through the Panmunjom Declaration adopted at the historic North-South summit is the result of so-called sanctions and pressure," he said.



The spokesperson slammed the US for saying it would not ease sanctions and pressure until Pyongyang gives up its nuclear weapons completely.



He warned that if Washington miscalculates the peace-loving intention of Pyongyang as a sign of weakness and continues to pressure and threat against the latter, it would be counter-effective to the nuclear issue.



Xinhua