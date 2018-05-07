Unthinkable grief

In this photograph taken Saturday, Indian relatives mourn the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl on Thursday, at Raja Kundra Village in Chatra district within the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand. Police arrested 14 men on Saturday after the teenager was raped and burned alive at her home in eastern India, in the latest case of sexual violence in the country. The 16-year-old was abducted from her home when her family was attending a wedding and raped in a forested area of Jharkhand state on Thursday, a police officer said. Photo: AFP