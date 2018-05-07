China willing to promote negotiation, peace in Middle East: special envoy

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/7 6:31:05





The visiting envoy made the remarks while meeting Jamal Aqeel, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Undersecretary of the



Issues have severely threatened the region's peace and stability including Syrian civil war, conflicts between Palestine and Israel, wars in Yemen, and Iranian nuclear deal, Gong said, adding that China has paid great attention to the complicated situation in the Middle East.



"China, as a friend of Middle East countries, hopes countries in the region to solve disputes through political dialogues and end conflicts as soon as possible to realize peace and stability in the Middle East," he said.



China is willing to help promote negotiation and peace to solve such issues in an early date, Gong added.



Aqeel spoke highly of China's stance on Middle East issues which is fair and just and seeks no personal gains.



He expressed hopes that China will play a bigger role in promoting peace in the Middle East with its growing international influence and friendship with countries in the region.



On Saturday, Gong also met with Safwan Akkash, Secretary General of Syrian Negotiations Commission, which headquartered in Riyadh.

