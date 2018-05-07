Israeli PM urges stopping Iranian presence in Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Sunday that Israel is "determined to block Iran's aggression against us, even if this means a military conflict."



Israel would be better off confronting Iran sooner rather than later if necessary, added Netanyahu at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.



"We do not want escalation, but we are prepared for any scenario," noted the Israeli PM.



"In recent months, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards has transferred to Syria advanced weaponry in order to attack us both on the battlefield and on the home front, including weaponized UAVs, ground-to-ground missiles and Iranian anti-aircraft batteries that would threaten air force jets," added Netanyahu.



On May 9, Netanyahu will fly to Moscow to meet with Russian President Putin and will also participate in the parade to mark Victory Day over Nazi Germany.



Netanyahu said this week's meeting is "especially important in light of Iran's increasing efforts to establish a military presence in Syria against Israel."



Israel has repeatedly warned it will not tolerate a permanent Iranian military presence in Syria.

