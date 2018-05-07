Memorial ritual for Genghis Khan held in China's Inner Mongolia

People attend a grand memorial ritual for the 13th-century great conqueror Genghis Khan at the mausoleum of Genghis Khan in Ejin Horo Qi, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 6, 2018. The annual spring ceremony for Genghis Khan has been practiced for nearly 800 years. Worshippers stepped into the shrine, offering hada, a ceremonial silk scarf, and tea bricks, among other offerings. Genghis Khan's relics are enshrined at the site.Photo: Xinhua

