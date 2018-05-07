Houston Chinese community celebrates establishment of diplomatic ties between China, Dominica

Houston Chinese communities has organized a seminar to celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Dominica, vowing to work together for the peaceful reunification of China.



Delivering a speech at the seminar, Deputy Consul General in Houston Liu Hongmei said the Dominican Republic's government, together with 175 other countries in the world, recognized and promised to abide by the one-China principle.



"The establishment of diplomatic relations is in full compliance with the fundamental interests of the Dominica and is fully in line with international law and basic norms of international relations," she said.



At the seminar, a statement from the Alliances for China's Peaceful Reunification, USA to celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Dominica was delivered. The statement called on the Chinese people all over the world to work together for the peaceful reunification of the motherland.



More than 100 people from around 30 Chinese communities in Houston participated in the seminar on Saturday.



There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. It has been a universal consensus of the international community to adhere to the one-China principle, a fundamental prerequisite as well as political foundation for China to establish and develop relations with any country.

